230510-N-CD453-1051 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2023) Lt. Quoc “Mantis” Duong, from King George, Virginia, conducts a pre-flight check on the rotors of an MH-60R Seahawk attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron Five-One (HSM-51) prior to flight quarters aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 23:53 Photo ID: 7789059 VIRIN: 230510-N-CD453-1051 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 2.45 MB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Conduct Pre-Flight Helicopter Maintenance Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.