    Sailors Conduct Pre-Flight Helicopter Maintenance Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 1 of 10]

    Sailors Conduct Pre-Flight Helicopter Maintenance Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230510-N-CD453-1160 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2023) Lt. Quoc “Mantis” Duong, from King George, Virginia, discusses helicopter maintenance with Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    This work, Sailors Conduct Pre-Flight Helicopter Maintenance Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

