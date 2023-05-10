Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swift Response 23 in Greece [Image 4 of 5]

    Swift Response 23 in Greece

    GREECE

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Spc. Caroline Sauder 

    300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Capt. Mason Conine, a pilot assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, conducts pre-flight inspections on an AH-64 Apache helicopter before his Swift Response 23 training mission at the Stefanovikeio Airport in Greece, May 9, 2023. Swift Response 23 features the Spanish Airborne Brigade “Brigada Paracaidista (BRIPAC)” replicating a division leading three separate Joint Forcible Entry airborne operations in the Baltic Sea and Mediterranean regions as part of linked exercises to DEFENDER 23.

    DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,800 U.S. and 15,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Caroline Sauder)

    This work, Swift Response 23 in Greece [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Caroline Sauder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

