    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAO All Hands Call [Image 3 of 3]

    CFAO All Hands Call

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Hattell 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (May 09, 2023) Capt. Patrick Dziekan, commanding officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, presents Sailors with various awards during an all hands call at White Beach Naval Facility May 9. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 20:39
    Photo ID: 7788960
    VIRIN: 230509-N-PQ586-1045
    Resolution: 8070x5380
    Size: 7.85 MB
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO All Hands Call [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KADENA
    OKINAWA
    LEADERSHIP
    MARINES
    USNAVY

