WHITE BEACH, Japan (May 09, 2023) Capt. Patrick Dziekan, commanding officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, presents Sailors with various awards during an all hands call at White Beach Naval Facility May 9. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 20:39 Photo ID: 7788960 VIRIN: 230509-N-PQ586-1045 Resolution: 8070x5380 Size: 7.85 MB Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAO All Hands Call [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.