WHITE BEACH, Japan (May 09, 2023) Capt. Patrick Dziekan, commanding officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa, gives a speech during an all hands call at White Beach Naval Facility May 9. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy's naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 20:39
|Photo ID:
|7788959
|VIRIN:
|230509-N-PQ586-1146
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.03 MB
|Location:
|KADENA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAO All Hands Call [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
