    Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Group 7/Task Force 74; and Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Rear Adm. Su Youl Lee, commander, ROK Navy Submarine Force, pose for a photo aboard USS Illinois.

    GUAM

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Wolpert 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    230419-N-VC599-0101NAVAL BASE GUAM (April 19, 2023) - Left to right, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Daniel McNab, commanding officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Illinois (SSN 786); Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Vice Adm. Tateki Tawara, commander, Fleet Submarine Force; U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Rick Seif, commander, Submarine Group 7/Task Force 74; and Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Rear Adm. Su Youl Lee, commander, ROK Navy Submarine Force, pose for a photo aboard Illinois at Naval Base Guam, April 19. Illinois is one of several submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 1, homeported
    at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin Wolpert)

