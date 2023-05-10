Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    49th CMS aerospace propulsion shop maintains combat efficiency [Image 4 of 5]

    49th CMS aerospace propulsion shop maintains combat efficiency

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class William Osbourne, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion apprentice, conducts maintenance on a Pratt and Whitney F100 engine at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 3, 2023. The 49th CMS provides maintenance to all F-16 Vipers on base and ensures that each aircraft is operational for combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    F-16
    Holloman
    AETC
    aerospace propulsion
    49th Wing
    49th CMS

