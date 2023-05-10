49th CMS aerospace propulsion shop maintains combat efficiency

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class William Osbourne, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion apprentice, conducts maintenance on a Pratt and Whitney F100 engine at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 3, 2023. The 49th CMS provides maintenance to all F-16 Vipers on base and ensures that each aircraft is operational for combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

