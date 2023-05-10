U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class William Osbourne, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion apprentice, conducts maintenance on a Pratt and Whitney F100 engine at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 3, 2023. The 49th CMS provides maintenance to all F-16 Vipers on base and ensures that each aircraft is operational for combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 18:22
|Photo ID:
|7788832
|VIRIN:
|230503-F-IP012-1162
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th CMS aerospace propulsion shop maintains combat efficiency [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
