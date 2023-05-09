49th CMS aerospace propulsion shop maintains combat efficiency

The interior of the 49th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion shop at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 3, 2023.The 49th CMS aerospace propulsion shop is responsible for the maintenance of all F-16 Viper engines on base, ensuring they are at maximum efficiency for Holloman’s pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)
