U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anthony Young, 49th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion journeyman, inspects the interior of a Pratt and Whitney F100 engine at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 3, 2023. The 49th CMS aerospace propulsion shop is responsible for the maintenance of all F-16 Viper engines on base, ensuring they are at maximum efficiency for Holloman’s pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 18:22
|Photo ID:
|7788829
|VIRIN:
|230503-F-IP012-1083
|Resolution:
|5827x3877
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th CMS aerospace propulsion shop maintains combat efficiency [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
