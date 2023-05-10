Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek [Image 46 of 47]

    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek

    BOISE, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Special warfare tactical air control party airmen with the 124th Air Support Operations Squadron conduct proficiency training on a variety of vehicle, radio, and weapons systems at Saylor Creek Air Force Range, May 8, 2023. As the dedicated liaisons between ground forces and supporting aircraft, ASOS members must maintain proficiency on a variety of equipment to better assist their host units. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Joseph Morgan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 17:43
    Photo ID: 7788807
    VIRIN: 230508-Z-VT588-0831
    Resolution: 7949x5299
    Size: 41.29 MB
    Location: BOISE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek [Image 47 of 47], by SSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek
    ASOS Seasonal Training at Saylor Creek

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    security forces
    idaho
    national guard
    asos
    saylor creek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT