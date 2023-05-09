USS Princeton (CG 59) makes her way to Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division with the full length of Anacapa Island just behind on a bright and clear winter morning on her way to the Port of Hueneme.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 16:42 Photo ID: 7788552 VIRIN: 230208-N-HH412-906 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 2.66 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Princeton (CG 59) Arrives at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.