A sailboat passes USS Princeton (CG 59) with Anacapa Island just behind on a bright and clear winter morning as the warship makes her way to the Port of Hueneme.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 16:42
|Photo ID:
|7788551
|VIRIN:
|230208-N-HH412-809
|Resolution:
|3048x2000
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Princeton (CG 59) Creates a Dramatic Backdrop Approaching Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT