    USS Princeton (CG 59) Creates a Dramatic Backdrop Approaching Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    A sailboat passes USS Princeton (CG 59) with Anacapa Island just behind on a bright and clear winter morning as the warship makes her way to the Port of Hueneme.

    This work, USS Princeton (CG 59) Creates a Dramatic Backdrop Approaching Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    NSWC PHD
    Ship Arrival
    Wartime Ready

