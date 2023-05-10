In view from the Port Hueneme Pier, USS Princeton (CG 59) makes her way towards the port at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division on an early winter morning.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 16:42
|Photo ID:
|7788550
|VIRIN:
|230208-N-HH412-713
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Princeton (CG 59) Creates a Dramatic Backdrop Approaching Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
