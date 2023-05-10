Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Princeton (CG 59) Creates a Dramatic Backdrop Approaching Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    USS Princeton (CG 59) Creates a Dramatic Backdrop Approaching Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Dana Rene White 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    In view from the Port Hueneme Pier, USS Princeton (CG 59) makes her way towards the port at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division on an early winter morning.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 16:42
    Photo ID: 7788550
    VIRIN: 230208-N-HH412-713
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Princeton (CG 59) Creates a Dramatic Backdrop Approaching Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, by Dana Rene White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Readiness
    Navy
    CSAT
    NSWC PHD
    Ship Arrival

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT