Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Water bucket training [Image 6 of 7]

    Water bucket training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard's 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade operate UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters during a water bucket exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, May 10, 2023. The aircrews picked up water at Marquette Lake and dumped it at West Field. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. William Welton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 16:21
    Photo ID: 7788548
    VIRIN: 230510-Z-A3544-006
    Resolution: 2000x1500
    Size: 213.93 KB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water bucket training [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Water bucket training
    Water bucket training
    Water bucket training
    Water bucket training
    Water bucket training
    Water bucket training
    Water bucket training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    UH-60 Black Hawk

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Water Bucket
    Eastern Army National Guard Aviation Training Site
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT