U.S. Soldiers with the Pennsylvania National Guard's 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade operate UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters during a water bucket exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, May 10, 2023. The aircrews picked up water at Marquette Lake and dumped it at West Field. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. William Welton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 16:21 Photo ID: 7788546 VIRIN: 230510-Z-A3544-005 Resolution: 3213x2410 Size: 1.26 MB Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Water bucket training [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.