    Operation Lone Star El Paso, Texas

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Spc. Joe Cantu 

    Joint Task Force Lone Star

    Texas National Guard Soldier, assigned to OLS, patrols Texas-Mexico border, El Paso, Texas. May 9, 2023.

    El Paso
    100TH MPAD
    Operation Lone Star
    OLS

