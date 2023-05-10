Let's give Airman 1st Class Josue Velazquez from the 81st Civil Engineering Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As a Firefighter and Handlineman, he has provided exceptional service within the CES. As a result of his motivation and dedication to training and certification, he has assisted and improved fire and life safety for all personnel and their families assigned to Keesler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2019 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 13:35 Photo ID: 7788348 VIRIN: 230510-F-TI822-002 Resolution: 5124x3416 Size: 10.55 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior of the Week, by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.