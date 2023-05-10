Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2019

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Airman 1st Class Josue Velazquez from the 81st Civil Engineering Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As a Firefighter and Handlineman, he has provided exceptional service within the CES. As a result of his motivation and dedication to training and certification, he has assisted and improved fire and life safety for all personnel and their families assigned to Keesler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2019
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 13:35
    Photo ID: 7788348
    VIRIN: 230510-F-TI822-002
    Resolution: 5124x3416
    Size: 10.55 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week

