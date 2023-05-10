Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS class 23-Delta take next steps as NCOs during graduation ceremony. [Image 5 of 5]

    ALS class 23-Delta take next steps as NCOs during graduation ceremony.

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leighton Lucero 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Senior Airman Noah Romero, right, 4th Operations Support Squadron, receives the Airman Leadership School Academic Achievement Award from Senior Master Sgt. James Holgerson, 4th Munitions Squadron first sergeant, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 4, 2023. Thirty-two students of ALS class 23-Delta graduated during the ceremony. ALS develops Airmen through training in combat leadership, military professionalism, supervision, verbal and written communication, and group dynamics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Leighton Lucero) (This photo has been cropped to emphasize the subject) (This photo was adjusted for exposure and color balance)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 13:39
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALS class 23-Delta take next steps as NCOs during graduation ceremony. [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Leighton Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NCO
    Airmen Leadership School
    Seymour Johnson
    Air Force
    ALS
    Team Seymour

