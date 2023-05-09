ALS class 23-Delta take next steps as NCOs during graduation ceremony.

Staff Sgt. Yesena Booker, right, 4th Maintenance Squadron, receives the Airman Leadership School John L. Levitow Award from Chief Master Sgt. Kyle O'Hara, Civil Engineer Squadron senior enlisted leader, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 4, 2023. Thirty-two students of ALS class 23-Delta graduated during the ceremony. ALS develops Airmen through training in combat leadership, military professionalism, supervision, verbal and written communication, and group dynamics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Leighton Lucero) (This photo has been cropped to emphasize the subject) (This photo was adjusted for exposure and color balance)

Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US