ALS class 23-Delta take next steps as NCOs during graduation ceremony.

Staff Sgt. Mckaila Clark, center, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, receives the Airman Leadership School Commandant Award from TSgt. Kayla Gatten, left, 4th Maintenance Group scheduler and volunteer victim advocate, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 4, 2023. Thirty-two students of ALS class 23-Delta graduated during the ceremony. ALS develops Airmen through training in combat leadership, military professionalism, supervision, verbal and written communication, and group dynamics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman First Class Leighton Lucero) (This photo has been cropped to emphasize the subject) (This photo was adjusted for exposure and color balance)

