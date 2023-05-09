Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition 2023 [Image 11 of 12]

    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition 2023

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Venessa Hernandez  

    PSYOP REGIMENT

    A Special Operations Soldier traverses the Danny-O obstacle course while competing in the 8th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne) Best Squad Competition on May 8, 2023, on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Soldiers were selected to challenge their physical endurance, tactical readiness, commitment to the Army Values, and unending resilience as they aspire to contend for the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Venessa Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 12:12
    Photo ID: 7788181
    VIRIN: 230508-A-TX305-0005
    Resolution: 5606x4004
    Size: 12.97 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Venessa Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

