Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition 2023 [Image 9 of 12]

    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition 2023

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Venessa Hernandez  

    PSYOP REGIMENT

    A Special Operations Soldier assembles an M240-series machine gun during the weapons lane while competing in the 8th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne) Best Squad Competition on May 9, 2023, on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Soldiers were selected to challenge their physical endurance, tactical readiness, commitment to the Army Values, and unending resilience as they aspire to contend for the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Venessa Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 12:12
    Photo ID: 7788153
    VIRIN: 230509-A-TX305-0016
    Resolution: 5531x4274
    Size: 12.17 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Venessa Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition 2023
    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition 2023
    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition 2023
    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition 2023
    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition 2023
    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition 2023
    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition 2023
    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition 2023
    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition 2023
    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition 2023
    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition 2023
    8th PSYOP Group Best Squad Competition 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    machine gun
    SOF
    PSYOP
    Army
    Best Squad Competition
    240 machine gun

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT