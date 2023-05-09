Colombian Army JRTC Visit

Colombian Army Brig. Gen. Javier Hernando Africano Lopez, Counter-Narcotics and Transnational Threats Command (CONAT) Commander, presents coins to a group of U.S. Soldiers while thanking them for their assistance with his troops throughout their training rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center located at Fort Polk, La. on May 5, 2023. (U.S. Army phot by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus)

