    Colombian Army JRTC Visit [Image 8 of 8]

    Colombian Army JRTC Visit

    LA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus 

    U.S. Army South

    Colombian Army Brig. Gen. Javier Hernando Africano Lopez, Counter-Narcotics and Transnational Threats Command (CONAT) Commander, presents coins to a group of U.S. Soldiers while thanking them for their assistance with his troops throughout their training rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center located at Fort Polk, La. on May 5, 2023. (U.S. Army phot by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 12:06
    Photo ID: 7788123
    VIRIN: 230505-A-AK380-780
    Resolution: 5455x3637
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: LA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colombian Army JRTC Visit [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Colombian Army

