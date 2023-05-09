USS Normandy Daily Operations

230509-N-LK647-1085 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 9, 2023) Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) Rusty Wittner, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), checks the integrity of a section of the ship’s multi-function towed array (MFTA), May 9, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is conducting a scheduled deployment in the Atlantic Ocean. The GRFCSG provides an inherently flexible naval force capable of deploying across combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, enhance security and guarantee the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

