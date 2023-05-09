A U.S. Airman assigned to the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron

constructs small shelter systems during Operation Outlaw Moxie at North Auxiliary Airfield, South Carolina, May 3, 2023. The 628th CES was evaluated on tactical movements and integrated defense in conjunction with work-task execution. The training meets the Air Force Force Generation objective to build high-end readiness through full spectrum, multi-unit tactics and training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 10:33 Photo ID: 7787742 VIRIN: 200120-F-FM571-1157 Resolution: 5379x3293 Size: 1.05 MB Location: NORTH, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OPERATION OUTLAW MOXIE [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Bailee Darbasie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.