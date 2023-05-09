Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OPERATION OUTLAW MOXIE [Image 7 of 12]

    OPERATION OUTLAW MOXIE

    NORTH, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee Darbasie 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    A U.S.Airman assigned to the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron constructs small shelter systems during Operation Outlaw Moxie at North Auxiliary Airfield, South Carolina, May 3, 2023. Operation Outlaw Moxie validated the 628th CES readiness reporting and ability to conduct deployed operations preparing them for a future high-end fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

