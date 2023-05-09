Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OPERATION OUTLAW MOXIE [Image 6 of 12]

    OPERATION OUTLAW MOXIE

    NORTH, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee Darbasie 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron construct small shelter systems during Operation Outlaw Moxie at North Auxiliary Airfield, South Carolina, May 3, 2023. The 628th CES was evaluated on tactical movements and integrated defense in conjunction with work-task execution. This training meets the Air Force Force Generation objective to build high-end readiness through full spectrum, multi-unit tactics and training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

