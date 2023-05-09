U.S. Airmen assigned to the 628th Civil Engineer Squadron construct small shelter systems during Operation Outlaw Moxie at North Auxiliary Airfield, South Carolina, May 3, 2023. The 628th CES was evaluated on tactical movements and integrated defense in conjunction with work-task execution. This training meets the Air Force Force Generation objective to build high-end readiness through full spectrum, multi-unit tactics and training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Bailee A. Darbasie)

