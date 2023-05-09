USS Normandy Daily Operations

230509-N-LK647-1077 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 9, 2023) Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Jacob Lindquist, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), controls the multitude-function towed array (MFTA) hose reel, May 9, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is conducting a scheduled deployment in the Atlantic Ocean. The GRFCSG provides an inherently flexible naval force capable of deploying across combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, enhance security and guarantee the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

