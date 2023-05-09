Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, Army Surgeon General and MEDCOM CG, speaks at the TSG Consultants Symposium May 8 at JBSA - Fort Sam Houston.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 08:58
|Photo ID:
|7787569
|VIRIN:
|230508-A-NG080-0151
|Resolution:
|5626x3751
|Size:
|13.86 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TSG Consultants Symposium [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT