    TSG Consultants Symposium [Image 4 of 5]

    TSG Consultants Symposium

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Joseph Kumzak 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle, Army Surgeon General and MEDCOM CG, speaks at the TSG Consultants Symposium May 8 at JBSA - Fort Sam Houston.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 08:58
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    U.S. Army
    Army Surgeon General
    Army Medicine
    JBSA-Fort Sam Houston
    Lt. Gen. R. Scott Dingle

