Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chania Fire Brigade’s Fire Chief visits NSA Souda Bay [Image 4 of 4]

    Chania Fire Brigade’s Fire Chief visits NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    05.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    230510-N-AH610-1004-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 10, 2023) (From left) The Chania Fire Brigade’s Fire Chief, Colonel Xenofon Tsilimigkakis; Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Odin J. Klug; and NSA Souda Bay Fire Chief Timothy Dias, discuss emergency services during a visit on May 10, 2023. NSA Souda Bay leadership appreciates the opportunity to have meaningful discussions with leaders from our local host nation community. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 08:41
    Photo ID: 7787518
    VIRIN: 230510-N-AH610-1004-G
    Resolution: 4154x3116
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chania Fire Brigade’s Fire Chief visits NSA Souda Bay [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chania Fire Brigade’s Fire Chief visits NSA Souda Bay
    Chania Fire Brigade’s Fire Chief visits NSA Souda Bay
    Chania Fire Brigade’s Fire Chief visits NSA Souda Bay
    Chania Fire Brigade’s Fire Chief visits NSA Souda Bay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Crete
    Greece
    NSA Souda Bay
    EURAFCENT
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT