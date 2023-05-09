230510-N-AH610-1002-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 10, 2023) (From left) The Chania Fire Brigade’s Fire Chief, Colonel Xenofon Tsilimigkakis; Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Odin J. Klug; and NSA Souda Bay Fire Chief Timothy Dias, discuss emergency services during a visit on May 10, 2023. NSA Souda Bay leadership appreciates the opportunity to have meaningful discussions with leaders from our local host nation community. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 08:41 Photo ID: 7787516 VIRIN: 230510-N-AH610-1001-G Resolution: 2569x1927 Size: 970.26 KB Location: GR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chania Fire Brigade’s Fire Chief visits NSA Souda Bay [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.