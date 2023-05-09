Chania Fire Brigade’s Fire Chief visits NSA Souda Bay

230510-N-AH610-1001-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 10, 2023) (From left) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Fire Chief Timothy Dias; the Chania Fire Brigade’s Fire Chief, Colonel Xenofon Tsilimigkakis; and NSA Souda Bay’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Odin J. Klug discuss emergency services during a visit on May 10, 2023. NSA Souda Bay leadership appreciates the opportunity to have meaningful discussions with leaders from our local host nation community. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis)

