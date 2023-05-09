About Face Peer Mentorship Program

At the beginning of this year, the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade started a pilot program called About Face. About Face is a peer mentorship program that aims to match Soldiers dealing with life challenges to a trained peer Soldier who has overcome similar challenges to help navigate a problem they may not feel comfortable approaching a professional counselor about. (Courtesy Photo)

