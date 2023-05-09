Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    About Face Peer Mentorship Program [Image 2 of 3]

    About Face Peer Mentorship Program

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Armored Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade receive training to enable them to become peer mentors in the DSB's footprint at Fort Bliss, Texas. This is part of a pilot program called About Face, which is a peer mentorship program that aims to match Soldiers dealing with life challenges to a trained peer Soldier who has overcome similar challenges to help navigate a problem they may not feel comfortable approaching a professional counselor about. (Courtesy Photo)

