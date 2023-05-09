Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    230507-N-LK647-1264 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 7, 2023) A view from the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) of the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195) as the ship breaks away following a replenishment-at-sea, May 7, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is conducting a scheduled deployment in the Atlantic Ocean. The GRFCSG provides an inherently flexible naval force capable of deploying across combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, enhance security and guarantee the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 07:40
    Photo ID: 7787442
    VIRIN: 230507-N-LK647-1264
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 918.54 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd Fleet
    USS Normandy (CG 60)
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12

