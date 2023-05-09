USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

230507-N-LK647-1212 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 7, 2023) Capt. Errol Robinson, commanding officer, USS Normandy, second from right, communicates with bridge watchstanders as the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195), May 7, 2023. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is conducting a scheduled deployment in the Atlantic Ocean. The GRFCSG provides an inherently flexible naval force capable of deploying across combatant commands to meet emerging missions, deter potential adversaries, reassure allies and partners, enhance security and guarantee the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

