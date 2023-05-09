Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-OIR K9 Explosive Training [Image 24 of 28]

    CJTF-OIR K9 Explosive Training

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Proper 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    U.S. Army Cpl. Lexi Kreitlow, 93rd Military Working Dog Detachment, follows military working dog Ffabian in a search for hidden training aids in Baghdad, Iraq, May 8, 2023. Realistic training exercises are essential for maintaining a high level of readiness for military working dogs as these simulate real-world scenarios and identify gaps in their training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Proper)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 
    This work, CJTF-OIR K9 Explosive Training [Image 28 of 28], by SGT Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coalition Forces
    CJTF-OIR
    One Mission Many Nations

