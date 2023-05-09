U.S. Army Spc. Emilee Schettig, 8th Military Working Dog Detachment, follows military working dog Betty in a search for hidden training aids in Baghdad, Iraq, May 8, 2023. Realistic training exercises are essential for maintaining a high level of readiness for military working dogs as these simulate real-world scenarios and identify gaps in their training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Proper)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 07:22
|Photo ID:
|7787415
|VIRIN:
|230508-A-LE512-1252
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|14.19 MB
|Location:
|BAGHDAD, IQ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJTF-OIR K9 Explosive Training [Image 28 of 28], by SGT Daniel Proper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
