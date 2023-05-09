CJTF-OIR K9 Explosive Training

U.S. Army Spc. Emilee Schettig, 8th Military Working Dog Detachment, follows military working dog Betty in a search for hidden training aids in Baghdad, Iraq, May 8, 2023. Realistic training exercises are essential for maintaining a high level of readiness for military working dogs as these simulate real-world scenarios and identify gaps in their training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniel Proper)

