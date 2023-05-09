Sailors Conduct Helicopter Maintenance Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230509-N-CD453-1055 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 9, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Aric “Boogie” McGee (right), from Salt Lake City, Utah, and Lt. Quoc “Mantis” Duong, from King George, Virginia, discuss a flight plan aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

