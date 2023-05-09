Sailors Conduct Helicopter Maintenance Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230509-N-CD453-1075 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 9, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Dakota Hawes, from McKinney, Texas, dons a cranial prior to conducting maintenance on an MH-60R Seahawk attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron Five-One (HSM-51) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

