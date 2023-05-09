Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay’s Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Nestor Rojas’s Reenlistment Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    NSA Souda Bay’s Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Nestor Rojas’s Reenlistment Ceremony

    GREECE

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 9, 2023) Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Nestor Rojas, a native of Bridgeport, Conn., assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, accepts his Certificate of Reenlistment from Ens. Andrae White, security officer, NSA Souda Bay, during his reenlistment ceremony on May 9, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

