Sailors Conduct Helicopter Maintenance Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230509-N-CD453-1032 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 9, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Jenna Osborn, from Suffolk, Virginia, conducts a pre-flight check on an MH-60R Seahawk attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron Five-One (HSM-51) prior to flight quarters aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

