NSA Souda Bay’s Master-at-Arms 1st Class Francisco Delacruz’s Reenlistment Ceremony

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 9, 2023) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Francisco Delacruz, a native of Queens, N.Y., assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, accepts his reenlistment plaque from Ens. Andrae White, security officer, NSA Souda Bay, during his reenlistment ceremony on May 9, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen)

