    AAPI MC-130J Incentive Flight [Image 5 of 5]

    AAPI MC-130J Incentive Flight

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath, sit on the edge of the rear ramp door of a MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing, England, May 5, 2023. The month of May is Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month which celebrates the service and sacrifices of Asian and Pacific Islanders throughout the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 05:17
    Photo ID: 7787288
    VIRIN: 230505-F-XA271-1267
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.88 MB
    Location: ENG, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAPI MC-130J Incentive Flight [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    100th ARW
    MC-130J
    AAPI
    Team Mildenhall
    352nd SOW

