U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath, stand on the rear ramp door of a MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing, England, May 5, 2023. The Airmen were strapped into harnesses by a 352nd SOW loadmaster for an opportunity to sit on the edge of the ramp during low level flight maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.10.2023 05:17 Photo ID: 7787286 VIRIN: 230505-F-XA271-1228 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.39 MB Location: ENG, GB Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AAPI MC-130J Incentive Flight [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.