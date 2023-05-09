U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath, stand on the rear ramp door of a MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing, England, May 5, 2023. The Airmen were strapped into harnesses by a 352nd SOW loadmaster for an opportunity to sit on the edge of the ramp during low level flight maneuvers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 05:17
|Photo ID:
|7787286
|VIRIN:
|230505-F-XA271-1228
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.39 MB
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AAPI MC-130J Incentive Flight [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
