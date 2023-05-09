AAPI MC-130J Incentive Flight

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Royal Air Force Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath, walk on the flightline towards a MC-130J Commando II aircraft assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 5, 2023. The Airmen took part in an incentive flight for Asian American Pacific Islander heritage month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2023 05:17
|Photo ID:
|7787284
|VIRIN:
|230505-F-XA271-1027
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.5 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
