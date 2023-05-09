Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers Visits Soldiers in Latvia [Image 3 of 3]

    Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers Visits Soldiers in Latvia

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard (MING) right, congratulated Sgt. Gene Olds, supply specialist for the 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment, for his 42-plus years of continuous service with the unit, at Tactical Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 09, 2023. Sgt. Olds enlisted in the MING Oct. 1, 1981, where he has volunteered for multiple deployments and humanitarian service missions. Sgt. Olds is enjoying his last annual training in Latvia, participating in Defender 23, before retiring later this year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.10.2023 04:26
    VIRIN: 230509-Z-PJ003-1051
    Location: ADAZI, LV 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers Visits Soldiers in Latvia [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Released LTC Charles Calio Public Affairs Officer Michigan National Guard (517) 708-9763 charles.g.calio.mil@army.mil
    Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers Visits Soldiers in Latvia
    MING
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
