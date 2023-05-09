Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers Visits Soldiers in Latvia

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard (MING) right, congratulated Sgt. Gene Olds, supply specialist for the 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment, for his 42-plus years of continuous service with the unit, at Tactical Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 09, 2023. Sgt. Olds enlisted in the MING Oct. 1, 1981, where he has volunteered for multiple deployments and humanitarian service missions. Sgt. Olds is enjoying his last annual training in Latvia, participating in Defender 23, before retiring later this year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

