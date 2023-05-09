Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers Visits Soldiers in Latvia [Image 2 of 3]

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard (MING) left, was briefed by U.S. Army Capt. Steven Hankins, operations officer for the 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment, at Tactical Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 09, 2023. Capt. Hankins briefed Maj. Gen. Rogers about multiple tactical training exercises the 1-182nd will perform during Defender 23. The purpose of the training is to increase strategic readiness and interoperability with our allies and partners to quickly respond to a potential crisis. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

    This work, Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers Visits Soldiers in Latvia [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Patrick Mayabb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Released LTC Charles Calio Public Affairs Officer Michigan National Guard (517) 708-9763 charles.g.calio.mil@army.mil
    MING
    DefenderEurope
    StrongerTogeather
    1 182

