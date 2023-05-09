Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers Visits Soldiers in Latvia

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard (MING) left, was briefed by U.S. Army Capt. Steven Hankins, operations officer for the 1-182nd Field Artillery Regiment, at Tactical Forward Operating Site Adazi, Latvia, May 09, 2023. Capt. Hankins briefed Maj. Gen. Rogers about multiple tactical training exercises the 1-182nd will perform during Defender 23. The purpose of the training is to increase strategic readiness and interoperability with our allies and partners to quickly respond to a potential crisis. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Patrick Mayabb)

